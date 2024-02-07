ADVERTISEMENT
Nestle Q4 Results: Profit Up 4%, Misses Estimates
Net profit of the Maggi instant noodles maker—that follows calendar-year financial reporting—rose 4% over a year earlier to Rs 655.6 crore.
Nestle India Ltd.’s fourth quarter profit rose but missed estimates.Net profit of the Maggi instant noodles maker—that follows calendar-year financial reporting—rose 4% over a year earlier to Rs 655.6 crore in the three months ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 746.84-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Key Highlights (Q4CY23, YoY)
Revenue up 8% at Rs 4,600.42 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4708.9 crore)
Ebitda up 13% at Rs 1,095.12 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1122.35 crore)
Margins at 23.8% versus 22.9%, exactly in line with estimates.
Shares of the company rose 1.3% after the results were declared compared to 0.19% fall in the broader Sensex.
