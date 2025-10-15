Nestle Q2 Preview: Demand Recovery In Sight, But Coffee And Palm Oil Costs A Concern

Nestle India Ltd. is set to announce its second quarter results amid a period of steady but moderating growth momentum, with analysts anticipating a mixed performance across key segments.

While demand trends are showing gradual improvement as the urban consumption slowdown eases, margin pressures are likely to persist due to elevated input costs, particularly in coffee and palm oil.

Brokerage estimates suggest modest top-line growth supported by price hikes in premium categories and benefits from recent GST rate cuts, though temporary destocking by trade partners ahead of the tax change may weigh on near-term volumes.

As per Bloomberg estimates, Nestle’s consolidated revenue for the March quarter is expected to rise 5.4% year-on-year to Rs 5,350.48 crore, compared to Rs 5,074.76 crore a year ago.

Ebitda is likely to be flat at Rs 1,191.08 crore from Rs 1,188.78 crore, while margin is expected to contract to 22.3% from 23.4% a year ago. Net profit is seen rising to Rs 5,350.48 crore for the quarter from Rs 5,074.76 crore.