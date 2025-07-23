Nestle India Q1 Results Soon — Check Key Details Here
Nestle India Ltd. is set to announce its results for the first quarter of the current fiscal this week. Popular brands owned by the diversified FMCG conglomerate include Maggi, Nescafé, Milkybar and Milkmaid, among others.
The company’s results will provide insights into its financial performance in Q1 FY26 and its growth prospects for the remaining quarters of the financial year.
Here’s everything you need to know about Nestle India’s Q1FY26 results schedule.
Nestle India Q1FY26 Results Date
In a stock exchange filing dated June 26, Nestle India said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 24 to consider the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for Q1FY26.
"The unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the first quarter ending 30th June 2025 shall be considered by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 24th July 2025," the stock exchange notification mentioned.
Nestle India Q1FY26 Earnings Call
Nestle India is yet to announce the schedule for an earnings call to discuss the results for Q1FY26 with investors and analysts.
Nestle India Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company for the designated persons has been closed from July 1 to July 26.
Nestle India Q4FY25 Results
Nestle India reported a 6.5% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 873.46 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 934.17 crore in Q4FY24. Total income increased 4.1% YoY to Rs 5,512.32 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 5,294.34 crore in Q4FY24. Total expenses rose 6.3% YoY to Rs 4,307.76 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 4,053.84 crore in Q4FY24.
Nestle India Share Price History
Shares of Nestle India have declined by 1.32% in the past five trading sessions. In the last one month, the FMCG stock has gained 3.22% and in the past six months, it has rallied 10.73%. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have increased 12.25%. Over the past year, the stock has declined 5.68%.
Nestle India shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,778 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 27, 2024. The stock touched a 52-week low of Rs 2,110 apiece on March 5, 2025.
At 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Nestle India shares were trading 0.35% lower at Rs 2,435.00 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.18% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.