Nestle India Q1 Results Soon — Check Key Details Here

Nestle India Ltd. is set to announce its results for the first quarter of the current fiscal this week. Popular brands owned by the diversified FMCG conglomerate include Maggi, Nescafé, Milkybar and Milkmaid, among others.

The company’s results will provide insights into its financial performance in Q1 FY26 and its growth prospects for the remaining quarters of the financial year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nestle India’s Q1FY26 results schedule.