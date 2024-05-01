Neogen Chemicals Q4 Results: Profit Rises 18% But Revenue Declines

ADVERTISEMENT
Neogen Chemicals Ltd.'s consolidated net profit jumped 18% in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
The specialty chemicals manufacturer's profit increased to Rs 16.9 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing late on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 8.48 crore.
Revenue down 2.1% at Rs 199.7 crore (Estimate: Rs 184.3 crore)
EBITDA up 9.8% at Rs 35.8 crore (Estimate: Rs 26.8 crore)
Margin up 194 basis points at 17.92% (Estimate: 14.6%)
Net profit up 18% at Rs 16.9 crore (Estimate: Rs 8.48 crore)
Shares of Neogen had closed 0.75% higher Rs 1,542.20 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.25% decline in the benchmark Sensex on Tuesday.