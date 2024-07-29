NDTV Q1 Results: Revenue Up 34% On Lok Sabha Election Programming Boost
The Adani Group company posted an income from operations of Rs 93.9 crore in the June quarter.
NDTV Ltd. reported a 34% rise in revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by the Lok Sabha election programming and 44% growth in digital traffic.
The Adani Group company posted an income from operations of Rs 93.9 crore in the June quarter, as compared to Rs 69.9 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing. Expenses rose from Rs 21 crore to Rs 37.9 crore.
However, net loss stood at Rs 47.1 crore, as compared to Rs 8.1 crore.
During the quarter, NDTV also unveiled the sixth addition to its news channel line-up, NDTV Marathi.
"During the Lok Shaba elections, which primarily took place in the first quarter, NDTV stood out from the herd through intelligent conversations, high quality production, and noteworthy ground reporting," a statement said. "On the counting day, NDTV not only broke numerous digital traffic records in India, but also became the No. 1 Asian channel in markets like the UK."
Shares of NDTV closed 0.23% lower at Rs 221.25 apiece, as compared to a flat BSE Sensex. The results were announced after market hours.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.