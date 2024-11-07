NCC Q2 Results: Profit Doubles, Margin Expands
NCC recorded a revenue of Rs 5,195.98 crore, indicating a 10.1% rise for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024.
NCC Ltd. reported a 102% surge in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The company posted a net profit at Rs 174.79 crore, as compared to Rs 86.49 crore for the same period last year.
The infrastructure firm recorded a revenue of Rs 5,195.98 crore, indicating a 10.1% rise for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, as against Rs 4,719.61 crore for the same quarter of the previous financial year.
The Hyderabad based firm's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and aromatisation was up 46% at Rs 442.95 crore for the July-September quarter, as compared to Rs 303.74 crore. Its margins expanded to 8.5% from 6.4% for the year ago period.
NCC Highlight (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.1% to Rs 5,195.98 crore versus Rs 4,719.61 crore.
Net profit up 102% to Rs 174.79 crore versus Rs 86.49 crore.
Ebitda up 46% to Rs 442.95 crore versus Rs 303.74 crore.
Margin at 8.5% versus 6.4%.
Company's Total Order Win In October
For the month of October, NCC bagged orders aggregating to Rs 3,496 crore. Of the total order, Rs 2,694 crore is related to the building division, while Rs 538 crore is associated to electrical division and Rs 274 crore is linked to water and other divisions.
The company received these orders from state and central government agencies along with other private limited firms. This does not include any internal orders.
Shares of NCC closed 2.58% higher at Rs 316.25 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.16% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The stock has fallen 112.53% in the last 12 months and 89.66 on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 14 analysts tracking the company, 10 recommend 'buy' rating for the stock while one maintains 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a potential upside of 5.3%.