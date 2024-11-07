NCC Q2 Results: Profit Doubles, Margin Expands

NCC Ltd. reported a 102% surge in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The company posted a net profit at Rs 174.79 crore, as compared to Rs 86.49 crore for the same period last year.

The infrastructure firm recorded a revenue of Rs 5,195.98 crore, indicating a 10.1% rise for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, as against Rs 4,719.61 crore for the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The Hyderabad based firm's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and aromatisation was up 46% at Rs 442.95 crore for the July-September quarter, as compared to Rs 303.74 crore. Its margins expanded to 8.5% from 6.4% for the year ago period.