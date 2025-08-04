NCC Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

NCC Ltd. is scheduled to announce the results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 this week.

NCC is a leading construction and infrastructure company. Formerly known as Nagarjuna Construction Company, NCC Ltd. is primarily engaged in various infrastructure projects across transportation, water and environment, irrigation, electrical (T&D), mining and railways sectors.

Here’s everything you need to know about NCC’s Q1FY26 earnings schedule.