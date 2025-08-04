NCC Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More
NCC will host an earnings call on Aug. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to discuss the Q1 results with investors and analysts.
NCC Ltd. is scheduled to announce the results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 this week.
NCC is a leading construction and infrastructure company. Formerly known as Nagarjuna Construction Company, NCC Ltd. is primarily engaged in various infrastructure projects across transportation, water and environment, irrigation, electrical (T&D), mining and railways sectors.
Here’s everything you need to know about NCC’s Q1FY26 earnings schedule.
NCC Q1FY26 Results Date
In an exchange filing dated July 25, NCC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Aug. 5 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.
NCC Q1FY26 Earnings Call
The company has scheduled an earnings call on Aug. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY26 with investors and analysts.
Dial-In Information
Universal Access: +91-22-6280 1366 / +91-22-7115 8267
International Toll-Free Number
United States: 1 866 746 2133, UK: 0 808 101 1573, Singapore: 800 101 2045, and Hong Kong: 800 964 448.
NCC Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed for designated persons from July 1 to Aug. 7.
NCC Q4FY25 Results
NCC reported an 11% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 265.07 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 238.74 crore in Q4FY24. Total income decreased 5.2% YoY to Rs 6,189.36 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 6,530.05 crore in Q4FY24. Total expenses fell 5.2% YoY to Rs 5,821.12 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 6,139.88 crore in the year-ago quarter.
NCC Share Price History
Shares of NCC have fallen 1.08% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last month, the infrastructure stock has declined 4.46%, while falling 7.98% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have dropped 22.62%. Over the past year, the stock has plunged 33.31%.
NCC Ltd. shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 362.60 apiece on the NSE on August 1, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 170.05 apiece on March 3, 2025.
At 9:22 a.m. on Monday, NCC shares were trading 0.37% up at Rs 214.84 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.28% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.