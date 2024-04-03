NBFC Q4 Preview: NIM To Vary But Growth Momentum To Sustain

The net interest margins will vary across non-banking players, while robust growth in the assets under management will continue, according to Citi Research.

Eyes are on the growth trajectory of non-bank lenders, given the heightened regulatory actions. Bajaj Finance Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. and Shriram Finance Ltd. will likely have robust earnings growth, the brokerage said in a report on April 2.

The NIM trend will be divergent, depending on the borrowing profile and focus on high-yielding portfolio mix. Easing liquidity aided market-borrowing rates in the fourth quarter, while bank borrowings have become expensive, Citi said.

Citi expects the AUM growth to be sustained for the non-banking financial companies and housing finance companies, except for LIC Housing Finance Ltd., L&T Finance and Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

The NBFCs will face increased cost pressure on its borrowings as banks have passed on the impact of increased risk weights and MCLR-linked borrowings will get repriced with a six–12-month lag. However, wholesale borrowing rates have eased with improved liquidity, giving benefit on refinancing of its bond borrowings, according to Citi.