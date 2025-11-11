NBCC Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History

Shares of NBCC have declined marginally by 1.05% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the PSU stock has decreased 0.34%. However, in the past six months, shares of the company have rallied 13.12%. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged 21.47%, while rising 19.42% in the past one year.

The public sector construction company’s shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 130.7 apiece on the NSE on June 9, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 70.8 apiece on March 3.

At 2:09 p.m. on Tuesday, NBCC shares were trading 0.25% lower at Rs 112.91 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.32% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.