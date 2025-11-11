NBCC Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History
NBCC India quarterly results: A meeting of the company’s Board of Directors is scheduled on Nov. 13 to consider and approve the Q2FY26 results.
State-owned NBCC India Ltd. is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. It provides engineering, construction and project management consultancy services. Here’s everything you need to know about NBCC (India)’s Q2FY26 result announcement.
NBCC Q2 Results: Date And Dividend News
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 29, NBCC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Nov. 13 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended September 2025.
The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of a second interim dividend for FY26.
NBCC Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
The trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed for designated persons from Sept. 1, in compliance with the SEBI guidelines. The restrictions will remain effective until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.
NBCC Q2 Results: Earnings Call
NBCC is scheduled to hold an earnings call with investors and analysts on Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. IST to discuss its Q2FY26 results.
NBCC Q1 Results
The state-owned construction company reported a 26% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 132.13 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 104.62 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue from operations increased 11.6% YoY to Rs 2,391.19 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,142.53 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
NBCC Share Price History
Shares of NBCC have declined marginally by 1.05% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the PSU stock has decreased 0.34%. However, in the past six months, shares of the company have rallied 13.12%. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged 21.47%, while rising 19.42% in the past one year.
The public sector construction company’s shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 130.7 apiece on the NSE on June 9, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 70.8 apiece on March 3.
At 2:09 p.m. on Tuesday, NBCC shares were trading 0.25% lower at Rs 112.91 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.32% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.