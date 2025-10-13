Navratna PSU IREDA Q2 Results This Week: Check Date, Share Price History And More

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) will announce its results for the second quarter of FY26 next week. IREDA is a 'Navratna' public sector enterprise and comes under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Founded in 1987, it functions as a Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) dedicated to advancing and financing ventures in renewable energy and energy efficiency. Guided by its vision of 'Energy for Ever', the organisation plays a key role in supporting sustainable energy initiatives across the country.

IREDA holds official recognition as a Public Financial Institution under Section 4A of the Companies Act, 1956, and is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC).

Here’s everything you need to know about IREDA’s Q2 FY26 results schedule.