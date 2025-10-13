Navratna PSU IREDA Q2 Results This Week: Check Date, Share Price History And More
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) will announce its results for the second quarter of FY26 next week. IREDA is a 'Navratna' public sector enterprise and comes under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).
Founded in 1987, it functions as a Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) dedicated to advancing and financing ventures in renewable energy and energy efficiency. Guided by its vision of 'Energy for Ever', the organisation plays a key role in supporting sustainable energy initiatives across the country.
IREDA holds official recognition as a Public Financial Institution under Section 4A of the Companies Act, 1956, and is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC).
Here’s everything you need to know about IREDA’s Q2 FY26 results schedule.
IREDA Q2 Results: Date
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 8, IREDA said that a meeting of its board of directors is scheduled on Oct. 14 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30.
IREDA Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
As per SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Oct. 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of the Q2FY26 results.
IREDA Share Price History
Shares of IREDA have fallen 1.39% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, shares have fallen by 1.50%, while the past six months have seen a 10.11% dip. On a year-to-date basis, the shares have plunged by 32.32%. Over the past year, IREDA shares have dropped by 32.24%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 239.9 apiece on the NSE on Oct. 11, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 137.01 apiece on March 17.
Shares of IREDA were trading 0.58% lower at Rs 150.09 apiece on the NSE at 9:20 a.m. on Monday, while the benchmark Nifty50 was 0.25% down at 25,222.25.
IREDA Q2 Update
State-owned IREDA has sanctioned loans worth Rs 33,148 crore in April-September FY26, up 86% from Rs 17,860 crore in the same period a year ago.
In a statement earlier this month, the company said its loan disbursements have also recorded healthy growth of 54% to Rs 15,043 crore, up from Rs 9,787 crore in H1 of FY 2024-25.
The company's outstanding loan book stood at Rs 84,445 crore as on September 30, 2025, reflecting a 31% increase over Rs 64,564 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
(With PTI inputs)