Navin Fluorine Q3 Results: Profit Falls 27%, But Beats Estimates

Navin Fluorine International Ltd.'s net profit declined 27% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, but surpassed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit dropped to Rs 78.02 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 106.56 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing issued on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 63-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.