NSDL Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 23%, Revenue Surges

The Ebitda was up 34.5% at Rs 128 crore during this quarter, against Rs 95 crore in the previous quarter. The margin also saw an expansion to 32% against 30.5% in the previous quarter.

National Securities Depository Ltd. had made a stellar debut at the D-Street on Aug. 6 with a 10% premium over its issue price.

The initial public offering from India's oldest and largest depository was entirely an offer for sale of up to 5.01 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, including IDBI Bank, the National Stock Exchange of India, and State Bank of India. The share sale is expected to fetch up to Rs 4,012 crore.

The scrip closed 2.16% higher ahead of results at Rs 1,147 apiece on the BSE. This compares to a 0.01% advance in the benchmark index Sensex at close on Thursday.