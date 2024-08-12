Natco Pharma Q1 Result: Profit Up 59%, Beats Estimates
Natco Pharma Ltd. reported a 59% uptick in its net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of financial year 2025, beating street expectations.
The pharmaceutical manufacturer reported a bottom line of Rs 669 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 420 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing. This compares with the Rs 539-crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.
The company's revenue grew by 19.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,362.6 crore. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the top-line at Rs 1,320 crore.
Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax, depreciation and amortisation, grew 52% on a yearly basis to Rs 804.8 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 59.1% from 46.3% in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. The analyst consensus estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg stood at Rs 641 crore and 24.1%, respectively.
Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd. rose as much as 6.90% to Rs 1,539, the highest level since its listing on Dec. 27, 1999. They pared gains to trade 5.22% higher at Rs 1,515.55 per share as of 2:08 p.m., as compared to 0.26% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock gained 77.85% in 12 months, and 85.83% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76.62.
Out of 12 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 27.0%