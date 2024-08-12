Natco Pharma Q1 Result: Profit Up 59%, Beats Estimates

Natco Pharma Ltd. reported a 59% uptick in its net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of financial year 2025, beating street expectations.

The pharmaceutical manufacturer reported a bottom line of Rs 669 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 420 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing. This compares with the Rs 539-crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.