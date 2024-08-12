Nalco Q1 Results: Profit Up 76%, But Misses Estimates

National Aluminum Co's consolidated net profit rose 76% in the first quarter of the current financial year, but missed analysts' estimates.

The aluminum manufacturer's profit increased to Rs 588 crore in the June quarter in comparison to Rs 334 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 741.4-crore profit.

The company's board has also recommended final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2023‐24, subject to shareholder approval at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting.