Muthoot Microfin CEO Sadaf Sayeed Optimistic About Second Half, Says Worst Is Over

Muthoot Microfin Ltd. is past the worst phase of delinquency and set to perform much better in the second half of the current financial year, according to Chief Executive Officer Sadaf Sayeed.

In its Q2 earnings, the microfinance arm of Muthoot Pappachan Group reported a 33 basis point increase in gross non-performing assets at 2.7% against 2.37% a year ago. The company's net NPA rose 9 bps YoY to 0.97% in Q2.