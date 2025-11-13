Muthoot Finance Q2 Results: Profit Nearly Doubles, NII Up 59%

The board of the company also approved an additional Investment of Rs 500 crore. These funds will be invested into the company's arm Muthoot Money. It also approved the incremental fundraising of up to Rs 35,000 crore via non-convertible debentures.

Muthoot Finance's stock closed 2.05% higher at Rs 3,393.1 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a 0.01% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The share price has risen 91.67% in the last 12 months and 58.84% on a year-to-date basis.

Sixteen out of the 25 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend 'hold' and four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' target price on the stock is Rs 2,911.67, implying a potential downside of 14.2%.