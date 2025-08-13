Business NewsEarningsMuthoot Finance Q1 Results: Profit Surges 73%
ADVERTISEMENT

Muthoot Finance Q1 Results: Profit Surges 73%

Net interest income up 43% to Rs 3,933 crore.

13 Aug 2025, 05:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Muthoot Finance branch in Mumbai (Image: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A Muthoot Finance branch in Mumbai (Image: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Muthoot Finance Ltd. reported a robust 73% rise in consolidated net profit in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The company reported a bottom line of Rs 2,016 crore against Rs 1,164 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Muthoot Finance Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net interest income up 43% to Rs 3,933 crore versus Rs 2,754 crore.

  • Net profit up 73.2% to Rs 2,016 crore versus Rs 1,164 crore.

  • Impairment down 11.7% to Rs 331 crore versus Rs 375 crore.

ALSO READ

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 64%, Beats Estimates
Opinion
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 64%, Beats Estimates
Read More

Shares of Muthoot Finance closed 0.92% lower at Rs 2,533.2 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a 0.54% advance in the benchmark Nifty.

Out of 25 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 1.7%

ALSO READ

Q1 Results Live: FirstCry Narrows Loss; IRCTC, Pfizer Profit Rises
Opinion
Q1 Results Live: FirstCry Narrows Loss; IRCTC, Pfizer Profit Rises
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT