MRF Q4 Results: Profit Rises 16%, Misses Estimates

MRF Ltd. clocked growth in the fiscal fourth quarter on higher sales, even though profit and operating profitability missed estimates.

Consolidated net profit of the Chennai-based tyre-maker rose 16% year-on-year to Rs 396 crore in the quarter-ended March, on the back of revenue that increased 9% to Rs 6,349 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 6,360 crore and the bottom line at Rs 510 crore.