MRF Q2 Results: Profit Rises 12%; Announces Dividend — Check Record Date

MRF has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 1.27 crore to shareholders.

The board has fixed Nov. 21 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. The dividend will be paid on or after Dec. 5 the company added.

The company in July had given final dividend of Rs 229 per share and in February and November 2024 it gave interim dividend of Rs 3, each.