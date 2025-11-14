MRF Q2 Results: Profit Rises 12%; Announces Dividend — Check Record Date
MRF has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the fiscal 2026.
MRF Ltd.'s profit rises 11.7% to Rs 526 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 471 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.
Revenue advanced by 7.2% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 7,379 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 11.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,126 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 15.3%.
MRF Q2 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue rises 7.2% at Rs 7,379 crore versus Rs 6,881 crore.
Ebitda rises 11.3% to Rs 1,126 crore versus Rs 1,011 crore.
Margin at 15.3% versus 14.7%.
Net Profit rises 11.7% to Rs 526 crore versus Rs 471 crore.
To pay interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.
MRF Dividend
MRF has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 1.27 crore to shareholders.
The board has fixed Nov. 21 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. The dividend will be paid on or after Dec. 5 the company added.
The company in July had given final dividend of Rs 229 per share and in February and November 2024 it gave interim dividend of Rs 3, each.
MRF Share Price Today
The scrip rose as much as 0.87% to Rs 1,59,700 apiece on Friday after its earnings. It pared gains to trade 0.49% higher at Rs 1,59,085 apiece, as of 12:27 p.m. This compares to a 0.17% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 31.44% in the last 12 months and 21.18% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.09 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.27.
Out of 11 analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and six suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 140063 implies a downside of 11.3%.