MRF Q1 Results: Revenue Up 11%, In Line With Estimates; Profit Dips

MRF Ltd.'s revenue surged 11% in the first quarter of financial year 2025, meeting analysts' estimates.

The tyre-maker reported a consolidated income from operations of Rs 7,196.45 crore in the June quarter, as compared to Rs 6,440.3 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 6,837 crore.

Net profit declined 3% from Rs 588.75 crore to Rs 571 crore, even as the bottom line exceeded expectations. The Bloomberg estimate was of Rs 442 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 3% to Rs 1,159.62 crore from Rs 1,129.86 crore. The Bloomberg estimate was of Rs 986 crore.

Operating margin also saw a 140 basis point dip in the first quarter to 16.1%, while estimate was of 14.4%. One Bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point.