Mphasis Q3 Revenue Rises, Bata Profit Falls — Earnings Wrap

Mphasis Ltd. grew in a seasonally weak quarter for India's $250-billion IT services industry, even as its operational profitability reduced.

Revenue of the Bengaluru-based outsourcer rose 1.9% over the previous three months to Rs 3,337.9 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 3,429.3-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Bata India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 30% to Rs 58 crore in the third quarter and its revenue from operations was steady at Rs 903 crore despite muted market demand, thanks to growth in premium categories, the shoemaker said in a statement.