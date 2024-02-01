Mphasis Q3 Revenue Rises, Bata Profit Falls — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Thursday.
Mphasis Ltd. grew in a seasonally weak quarter for India's $250-billion IT services industry, even as its operational profitability reduced.
Revenue of the Bengaluru-based outsourcer rose 1.9% over the previous three months to Rs 3,337.9 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 3,429.3-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Bata India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 30% to Rs 58 crore in the third quarter and its revenue from operations was steady at Rs 903 crore despite muted market demand, thanks to growth in premium categories, the shoemaker said in a statement.
GMM Pfaudler Q3 FY24 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8% at Rs 856 crore vs Rs 792.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 917.4 crore).
Ebitda down 3.8% at Rs 113.9 crore vs Rs 118.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 138.6 crore).
Margin contracts to 13.3% vs 14.9% (Bloomberg estimate 15.10%).
Net profit up 65% at Rs 30.8 crore vs Rs 18.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 69.5 crore).
Godrej Agrovet Q3 FY24 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1% at Rs 2,345.2 crore vs Rs 2,323.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,459.7 crore).
Ebitda up 14% at Rs 159.1 crore vs Rs 139.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 167.3 crore).
Margin expands to 6.8% vs 6% (Bloomberg estimate 6.8%).
Net profit down 28% at Rs 83 crore vs Rs 114.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 79.5 crore).
Indian Hotels Q3 FY24 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17% at Rs 1,963.8 crore vs Rs 1,685.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,914.7 crore).
Ebitda up 23% at Rs 732.4 crore vs Rs 597.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 690.4 crore).
Margin expands to 37.3% vs 35.4% (Bloomberg estimate 36.1%).
Net profit up 18% at Rs 476.9 crore vs Rs 403.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 437.2 crore).
Aavas Financiers Q3 FY24 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 24% at Rs 509.2 crore vs Rs 412 crore.
Net profit up 8.7% at Rs 116.6 crore vs Rs 107.3 crore.
City Union Bank Q3 FY24 Earnings (Consolidated)
NII down 7% at Rs 513 crore vs Rs 555.7 crore.
Net profit up 16% at Rs 253 crore vs Rs 217.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 252.5 crore).
Gross non-performing assets at 4.47% vs 4.66% (QoQ)
Net NPAs at 2.19 vs 2.34 (QoQ)
EClerx Services Q3 FY24 Earnings (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.3% at Rs 752.8 crore vs Rs 721.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 750.7 crore).
EBIT down 0.5% at Rs 173.7 crore vs Rs 174.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 186.3 crore).
Margin contracts to 23.1% vs 24.2% (Bloomberg estimate 24.8%).
Net profit up 2.2% at Rs 139 crore vs Rs 136 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 141.5 crore).
Thyrocare Technologies Q3 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.2% at Rs 134.7 crore vs Rs 128 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 146.6 crore).
Ebitda up 13.4% at Rs 31.6 crore vs Rs 27.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 38.3 crore).
Margin expands to 23.4% vs 21.8% (Bloomberg estimate 26.10%).
Net profit up 0.3% at Rs 14.74 crore vs Rs 14.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 23.2 crore).
Somany Ceramics Q3 FY24 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.7% at Rs 612.1 crore vs Rs 622.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 672.6 crore).
Ebitda up 46% at Rs 59 crore vs Rs 40.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 66.2 crore).
Margin expands to 9.6% vs 6.5% (Bloomberg estimate 9.8%).
Net profit at Rs 23.4 crore vs Rs 11.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 31.4 crore).
Mphasis Q3 FY24 Earnings (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.9% at Rs 3,337.9 crore vs Rs 3,276.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,429.3 crore).
EBIT down 1.9% at Rs 497.1 crore vs Rs 506.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 512.1 crore).
Margin contracts 57 bps to 14.89% vs 15.46% (Bloomberg estimate 14.8%).
Net profit down 4.7% at Rs 373.6 crore vs Rs 391.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 392.3 crore).
Pricol Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21% at Rs 572.6 crore vs Rs 474.1 crore.
Ebitda up 33% at Rs 67.8 crore vs Rs 51 crore.
Margin expands 100 bps at 11.8% vs 10.8%.
Net profit up 27% at Rs 34 crore vs Rs 26.8 crore
Abbott India Q3 FY24 Earnings (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 8.7% at Rs 1,437.1 crore vs Rs 1,322.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,480 crore).
Ebitda up 24% at Rs 387.6 crore vs Rs 312.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 368.7 crore).
Margin expands 335 bps at 26.96% vs 23.61% (Bloomberg estimate 24.9%).
Net profit up 26% at Rs 311 crore vs Rs 246.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 289.7 crore)
Bayer Cropscience Q3 FY24 Earnings (YoY)
Revenue down 8% at Rs 954.9 crore vs Rs 1,037.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,119.2 crore).
Ebitda up 50% at Rs 127.9 crore vs Rs 85.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 113.8 crore).
Margin expands to 13.39% vs 8.22% (Bloomberg estimate 10.20%).
Net profit down 31% at Rs 93.1 crore vs Rs 134.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate 77.7 crore).
HFCL Q3 FY24 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4.9% at Rs 1,032.3 crore vs Rs 1,085.8 crore.
Ebitda down 31% at Rs 116.7 crore vs Rs 169 crore.
Net profit down 18.9% at Rs 82.43 crore vs Rs 101.6 crore.
Minda Corp Q3 FY24 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 1,165.8 crore vs Rs 1,068.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,210 crore).
Ebitda up 13.8% at Rs 129.9 crore vs Rs 114.1 crore.
Margin expands 45 bps at 11.13% vs 10.68%.
Net profit up 0.4% at Rs 52.5 crore vs Rs 52.3 crore.
Jupiter Wagons Q3 FY24 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 39% at Rs 895.8 crore vs Rs 644.4 crore.
Ebitda up 55% at Rs 124.4 crore vs Rs 80.1 crore.
Margin expands to 13.88% vs 12.43%.
Net profit up 83% at Rs 81.5 crore vs Rs 44.6 crore.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q3 Earnings (YoY)
Revenue up 44% at Rs 896.4 crore vs Rs 624.9 crore.
Ebitda up 47% at Rs 82.5 crore vs Rs 56 crore.
Margin expands to 9.2% vs 8.95%.
Net profit at Rs 25.8 crore vs Rs 9 crore.
Bata India Q3 FY24 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.4% at Rs 903.5 crore vs Rs 900.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 955.6 crore).
Ebitda down 12% at Rs 182.5 crore vs Rs 206.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 245.4 crore).
Margin contracts to 20.19% vs 22.9% (Bloomberg estimate 25.7%).
Net profit down 30% at Rs 58 crore vs Rs 83 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 110.3 crore).
Castrol India Q3 FY24 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.5% at Rs 1,264 crore vs Rs 1,176 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,259.2 crore).
Ebitda up 47% at Rs 329 crore vs Rs 223.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 296.5 crore).
Margin expands 701 bps at 26.02% vs 19.01% (Bloomberg estimate 23.5%).
Net profit up 26% at Rs 241.9 crore vs Rs 192.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate 213.6 crore).
Recommends final dividend of Rs 4.5 per share.
Rites Q3 FY24 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.81% at Rs 682.9 crore vs Rs 677.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 701.7 crore).
Ebitda down 12.5% at Rs 168.91 crore vs Rs 193.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 164.1 crore).
Margin contracts to 24.73% vs 28.5% (Bloomberg estimate 23.4%).
Net profit down 13% at Rs 128.8 crore vs Rs 147.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 129.2 crore).
Company declares dividend of Rs 4.75 per share.