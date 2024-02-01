Mphasis Q3 Results: Revenue Rises 2% Even As Profitability Takes A Hit

NDTV ProfitEarningsMphasis Q3 Results: Revenue Rises 2% Even As Profitability Takes A Hit
Revenue of the Bengaluru-based outsourcer rose 1.9% over the previous three months to Rs 3,337.9 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

01 Feb 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Signage of Mphasis at its office reception. (Source: Company)  

Mphasis Ltd. grew in a seasonally weak quarter for India’s $250-billion IT services industry, even as its operational profitability reduced.

Revenue of the Bengaluru-based outsourcer rose 1.9% over the previous three months to Rs 3,337.9 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 3,429.3-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Mphasis Q3 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 1.9% at Rs 3,337.9 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,429.3 crore).

  • EBIT down 1.9% at Rs 497.1 crore (Estimate: 512.1 crore).

  • EBIT margin narrowed 57 basis points to 14.89% (Estimate: 14.80%).

  • Net profit declined 4.7% to Rs 373.6 crore (Estimate: Rs 392.3 crore).

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

On Thursday, Mphasis shares rose 0.06% to Rs 2,600.20 apiece, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.15% lower at 71,645.30 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.

