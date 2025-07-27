Mphasis Confident Of Achieving 14.75%-15.75% Ebit Margin In FY26 Backed By AI-Led Deals

Leading IT solution provider Mphasis is witnessing a robust increase in demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-led solutions as enterprises globally pivot towards efficiency-driven investments, according to its CEO, Nitin Rakesh.

The adoption of AI underpins the company's aim for achieving 14.75% to 15.75% Ebit margin in FY26, as per CFO Aravind Viswanathan.

“We've got a stated range of operating margins between 14.75% and 15.75%. Usually, deals, as we scale up and accelerate growth, are a tailwind for margins. AI is an evolving world. You need a different scale of talent for AI, but it is also a margin lever,” Viswanathan told NDTV Profit.

Rakesh noted that enterprises are increasingly prioritising AI strategies to achieve 20-25% efficiency gains, reducing reliance on additional headcount. He explained that the era of blanket budgets for IT projects is over. In its place is a more rigorous, programme-by-programme approval process where the return on investment (ROI) is paramount.

“Every enterprise is now looking at AI and saying, okay, where is my efficiency? We really don't need to add more headcount. We should find 20-25% efficiency through the use of these tools. Every deal has to have an element of efficiency and savings in there,” the CEO emphasised.

This shift comes as companies are transitioning from experimentation to integrating AI into their core operations, three years after the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.