Motherson Sumi Wiring Sees 4% Decline In Net Profit

"The company has delivered a robust year-on-year revenue growth, significantly outpacing the industry's expansion. This reflects our competitiveness and strong relationship with customers, which has enabled us to be present in their key existing and new model launches." He further said, 'While the ramp-up at a specific greenfield project is growing at a slower-than-expected rate due to market dynamics, we remain on track with our strategic expansion plans to support future requirements of original equipment manufacturer."