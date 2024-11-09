M&M's Revenue Will Grow 15% In H2 Against Industry's 7%, Says CFO Amarjyoti Barua

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. expects to continue strong growth across its farm and auto sector in the upcoming two quarters, said Amarjyoti Barua, President and Group Chief Financial Officer of the Mahindra Group.

For the second quarter of the current financial year, M&M's net profit has risen 13% year-on-year to Rs 3,841 crore.

Revenue rose 12% YoY to Rs 28,919 crore while Ebitda jumped 21% YoY to Rs 5,270 crore. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly volumes in Q2 at 2,31,000 units, up by 9% YoY.