M&M Q2 Results: Profit Rises 18%, Beats Estimates

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a strong performance across its automotive and farm segments during the quarter. In the auto business, quarterly volumes stood at 262,000 units, marking a 13% increase, with utility vehicle volumes at 146,000 units.

The company’s SUV revenue market share rose sharply to 25.7%, up 390 basis points, while its light commercial vehicle (under 3.5 tonnes) segment captured a 53.2% share, higher by 100 basis points.

In the farm equipment segment, Mahindra’s tractor market share improved to 43.0%, a gain of 50 basis points, with volumes rising 32% year-on-year to 123,000 units. The company also maintained strong momentum in the electric three-wheeler space, holding a market share of 42.3%.