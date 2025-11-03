M&M Q2 Results Preview: Strong Topline Growth Eyed; Discounts, Costs May Trim Margins

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is set to announce its second quarter results on Tuesday. The auto giant is expected to report a strong rise in revenue for the September quarter, helped by healthy demand for passenger vehicles (PVs) and a recovery in tractor sales.

However, higher discounts, cost pressures and an unfavourable product mix could weigh on profit margins, according to analysts. As per Bloomberg estimates, M&M’s standalone revenue for the second quarter of this fiscal is seen rising 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 33,886 crore, compared to Rs 28,919 crore last year.

Net profit is expected to increase by 5.6% to Rs 3,979 crore. However, Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization may decline 8.7% to Rs 4,811 crore, and margins are likely to narrow to 14.2% from 18.2% a year ago.