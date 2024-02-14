M&M, NMDC, Muthoot Finance Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., NMDC Ltd., Muthoot Finance Ltd., Gland Pharma Ltd. and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their earnings for the third quarter on Wednesday.

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to report a net profit of Rs 2,375.63 crore as against a revenue of Rs 25,300.87 crore for the October-December quarter on Wednesday, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

NMDC is likely to post a net profit of Rs 1,558.9 crore and a revenue of Rs 5,361.43 crore, according to estimates.

Muthoot Finance will post a bottom line print of Rs 1,009.6 crore, according to consensus estimates.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. Alembic Ltd., Ashapura Minechem Ltd., Axiscades Technologies Ltd., Confidence Petroleum India Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd., Ethos Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Fineotex Chemical Ltd., Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd., Gateway Distriparks Ltd., and Orient Green Power Co. will report their earnings on Wednesday.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd., Gufic Biosciences Ltd., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd., IPCA Laboratories Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Jtekt India Ltd., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Kddl Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., KPI Green Energy Ltd., Mufin Green Finance Ltd., Natco Pharma Ltd., National Fertilizers Ltd., Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd., Nmdc Steel Ltd., Polyplex Corp., PYC India Ltd.Rajesh Exports Ltd.Sun TV Network Ltd.Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Wockhardt Ltd., and Yatra Online Ltd. will also report their earnings on Wednesday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their quarterly results on Wednesday: