NDTV ProfitEarningsM&M Financial Q4 Results: Profit Falls 9.5%, Misses Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

M&M Financial Q4 Results: Profit Falls 9.5%, Misses Estimates

The lender's standalone net profit fell 9.5% year-on-year to Rs 618.99 crore in the quarter ended March, missing Bloomberg estimated of Rs 658.84 crore.

04 May 2024, 10:50 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of Mahindra Finance signage. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Close view of Mahindra Finance signage. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.'s profit fell in the fourth quarter, missing analysts' estimates.

The lender's standalone net profit fell 9.5% year-on-year to Rs 618.99 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 658.84 crore.

Mahindra Finance Q4 Results Highlights: (Standalone, YoY)

  • Total Income up 21.2% to Rs 3,706.10 crore.

  • Net profit down 9.5% to Rs 618.99 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 658.84 crore)

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 6.30 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each.

(This is a developing story)

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT