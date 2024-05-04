M&M Financial Q4 Results: Profit Falls 9.5%, Misses Estimates

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.'s profit fell in the fourth quarter, missing analysts' estimates.

The lender's standalone net profit fell 9.5% year-on-year to Rs 618.99 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 658.84 crore.

Mahindra Finance Q4 Results Highlights: (Standalone, YoY)

Total Income up 21.2% to Rs 3,706.10 crore.

Net profit down 9.5% to Rs 618.99 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 658.84 crore)

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 6.30 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each.

