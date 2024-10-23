M&M Financial Q2 Review: Analysts See Weak H2, Cut Earnings Estimates, Target Price

Systematix Institutional Equities has cut its target price on the stock by 5% to Rs 260 as it expects the company to report a weak performance in the second half of the current financial year followed by lower guidance.

"...we cut our NII, operating profit, and profit after tax estimates by 2.9%, 5%, and 11% for fiscal 2025 and 2.8%, 4.8%, and 7% for fiscal 2026, respectively," the brokerage said. It maintains a 'hold' rating on the stock.

The management has lowered their return-on-asset guidance to 1.8-2.00% from 2.2% earlier for the current financial year and expects net interest margins of 6.5-6.7%. The management has provided guidance for moderate loan growth in the current financial year and beyond.

Citi Research has also cut its target price by 3% to Rs 300 as a higher stress pool and credit cost in April-September led the brokerage to increase its credit cost expectations to 1.7-1.8% from 1.5% over 2024-25 to 2026-27. It has also lowered its earnings estimates until 2026–27 but has maintained its neutral stance on the stock.

IDBI Capital Markets Research echoed a similar view, lowering its price target on the stock by 3% to Rs 315 and maintaining its 'hold' stance.

On the other hand, Emkay Global Financial Services is still of the opinion that the non-bank lender's strategic path is the right one, but execution will be key. The brokerage maintains its target price of Rs 360 and reiterated a 'buy' call as the palatable valuation in the near term makes the stock attractive.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services too maintains its 'buy' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 335.