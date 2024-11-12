Minda Corp Q2 Results: Profit And Revenue Beat Estimates

Minda Corp.'s earning in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 beat estimates on all fronts.

The automotive component manufacturer's consolidated revenue from operations in the July-September quarter increased by 7.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,290 crore. This was higher than the Rs 1,265-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

In the year-ago period, the company had reported a revenue of Rs 1,195.84 crore.

Minda Corp's net profit during the quarter under review rose by 26%, reaching Rs 74.34 crore, well above the estimated Rs 69 crore. The bottomline was Rs 59 crore last year.

On the operating side, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew by 12% to Rs 146.58 crore, exceeding the forecast of Rs 139 crore.

The company's margin improved to 11.4%, slightly higher than the estimated 10.9%, compared to 11% in the same quarter last year.

Minda Corp attributed the second quarter performance to a robust product portfolio, an expanding customer base, and a strong focus on product premiumisation.