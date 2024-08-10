Metropolis Healthcare Q1 Result: Profit Rises, Beats Estimates
The company's profit was up 31% at Rs 38 crore in the quarter ended June.
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.'s profit rose in the first quarter of FY25, beating analysts' estimates.
The diagnostic service provider's net profit stood at Rs 38 crore in the quarter ended June, up 31% from Rs 29 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal, according to its exchange filing. The consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg stood at Rs 35 crore.
Sequentially, too, it rose 4.3%.
Metropolis Healthcare Q1 FY25 Result Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 13% at Rs 313 crore vs Rs 277 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 313 crore).
Ebitda up 25% at Rs 79 crore vs Rs 63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 76 crore).
Ebitda margin at 25.2% vs 22.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.10%).
Net profit up 31% at Rs 38 crore vs Rs 29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35 crore).
Shares of Metropolis Healthcare closed 0.52% lower on Friday, as compared with a 1.02% fall in the benchmark Nifty.