Metropolis Healthcare Q1 Result: Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.'s profit rose in the first quarter of FY25, beating analysts' estimates.

The diagnostic service provider's net profit stood at Rs 38 crore in the quarter ended June, up 31% from Rs 29 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal, according to its exchange filing. The consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg stood at Rs 35 crore.

Sequentially, too, it rose 4.3%.