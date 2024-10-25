Metro Brands CEO Confident Of Achieving 15–18% CAGR Target Over Five Years

Before I talk about the quarter per se Mr. Joseph, I would love to understand from you where or what is your view on this whole conversation that is coming up about the urban versus rural demand suddenly, with companies like HUL and Nestle, talking about different categories, albeit, but talking about how rural demand is picking up, but urban demand is waning. It set the cat amongst the pigeons. I would love to know your views here?

Nissan Joseph: We don't look at it as urban versus rural, because, you know, the recovery was different. If you go back post Covid, what you're seeing post Covid Is the lumpy recovery and in a good way too. So, we had a great year the year after Covid, and everybody had a little bit of a challenge. So, when it recovers and the economy tends to normalise, well consumption tends to normalise. It's not a straight-line recovery or normalisation. It tends to be a little bit lumpy.

You know, what we are really happy about, though, is the fact that two things, one is our Q2, numbers saw an improvement over our Q1. As far as you know, year-to-year growth. That's number one. Number two, you know, we continue to maintain our profit percent, though we did not have the revenue growth, which shows that, you know, there's some strong operational and financial discipline inside our organisation. The other point I want to point out is that in Q2 we have Crocs doing extremely well. So that's on the tailwind side, and, you know, because of the monsoons, and it did very well for us over the monsoon season.

On the headwind side, you know, we have to liquidate some of our inventories in FILA and take some accruals for that inventory, that last bit of inventory that's left over that depresses the margins a little bit. It is also a quarter where we have the end of season sales, so you don't have an upside of a lot of full price sales happening the same quarter. So there's a couple of headwind tailwinds in that quarter. But overall, I'm quite pleased to see that we came out and we maintained our profitability, both in percentages and also the EBIT took a little bit of a hit. But like I was saying, that was only because of gross margin erosion and also the fact that we started investing in marketing late in Q2, getting ready for our Q3 season.