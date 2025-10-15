Metals Q2 Results Preview: Tata Steel 'Key Outlier', Non-Ferrous Segment To Outshine Steel

The ferrous segment (steel) is expected to face a profitability contraction, primarily due to sharply lower realizations. Benchmark flat steel (HRC) prices declined sequentially by Rs 2,000 per tonne, hurt by a protracted monsoon and a slowdown in construction activity.

This is expected to dent operating performance, with most players likely seeing an EBITDA decline of Rs 1,000–Rs 3,000 per tonne. However, volume growth is expected to be surprisingly strong on year-on-year basis and is projected to cushion the fall in profits to an extent.

Tata Steel may standout as a key outlier in the ferrous space, driven by high volume execution in India and improved sequential profitability at its European operations. Analysts remain Bullish on JSW Steel which is attributed to factoring in EBITDA from BPSL.

SAIL may witness some pressure due to the sharp drop in long steel prices, reinforcing concerns over the company's inefficient cost structure and susceptibility to price volatility.