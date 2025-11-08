Meghmani Organics Q2 Results: Company Swings To Profit, Revenue Rises

Business NewsEarningsMeghmani Organics Q2 Results: Company Swings To Profit, Revenue Rises
08 Nov 2025
Meghmani Organics Q2 results. (Image: Freepik)
Meghmani Organic Ltd.'s swung to profit on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter of FY26, as per an exchange filing on Saturday.

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line at Rs 11.6 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 9.3 crore in the year ago period.

Meghmani Organic's topline also rose 6.1% to Rs 577 crore from Rs 544 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation jumped 70.5% at to Rs 52 crore from Rs 30.6 crore, while margin expanded to 9% from 5.5% in the year-ago period.

However, net profit declined almost 9% sequentially from Rs 12.68 crore. Revenue in the previous quarter stood at Rs 613.62, up nearly 6% from revenue in the quarter under review.

Meghmani Q2 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net Profit at Rs 11.55 crore versus net loss of Rs 9.3 crore

  • Revenue up 6.1% at Rs Rs 577 crore versus Rs 544 crore

  • Ebitda up 70.5% at Rs 52 crore versus Rs 30.6 crore

  • Ebitda margin at 9% versus 5.5%

