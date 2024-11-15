MedPlus Bets On Private Labels To Drive Profitability Over Next Two Years

MedPlus Health Services Ltd. aims to grow its Ebitda by at least 1.2% in the next 6–8 quarters, on account of private labels' increased contribution to the volumes, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Gangadi Madhukar Reddy said.

In the first half of the current financial year, MedPlus Health Services’ revenue from private label products rose 3.5% against that of H1FY24.

Overall, the firm’s revenue jumped nearly 12% to Rs 1,576.2 crore from Rs 1,408.59 crore in the year-ago period.