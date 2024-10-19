MCX Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 38.5% Sequential

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. on Saturday said its profit jumped 38.5% sequentially in the second quarter ended September 2024. Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 154 crore in the July-September period from Rs 111 crore a quarter ago, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue during the period rose 21.9% to Rs 286 crore from Rs 234 crore in the previous quarter. Operating profit, or earnings before interest, tax, dividend, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at Rs 179 crore against Rs 133 crore in the June quarter.

Consolidated Ebitda margin improved to 62.8% from 56.6% in the June quarter.