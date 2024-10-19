MCX Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 38.5% Sequential
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. on Saturday said its profit jumped 38.5% sequentially in the second quarter ended September 2024. Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 154 crore in the July-September period from Rs 111 crore a quarter ago, according to an exchange filing.
Revenue during the period rose 21.9% to Rs 286 crore from Rs 234 crore in the previous quarter. Operating profit, or earnings before interest, tax, dividend, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at Rs 179 crore against Rs 133 crore in the June quarter.
Consolidated Ebitda margin improved to 62.8% from 56.6% in the June quarter.
Average daily turnover of futures and options during the second quarter of fiscal 2025 saw a significant increase, rising by 27.49% to reach Rs 2,20,249 crore, compared to the previous quarter’s Rs 1,72,757 crore.
Traded clients witnessed a sequential growth of about 19.91%, reaching about 6.80 lakh during the second quarter as against 5.67 lakh in the previous quarter. Options’ ADT grew by 31.71% to Rs 1,93,309 crore from Rs 1,46,771 crore in the first quarter.
In addition, a total of 2,234.2 crore of base metals were delivered through exchange mechanism during the reporting quarter. "In bullion, 3.35 and 204.08 million tonne, respectively, of gold (all variants) and silver (all variants) were delivered during the same quarter," the filing said.
For the half year ended Sept. 30, the average daily turnover of futures and options increased by 109.07% on year, reaching Rs. 1,96,503 crore; total traded clients in futures and options on the exchange saw on-year growth of 51.9%, reaching around 8.87 lakh; and average daily turnover of commodity futures increased by 32% during to Rs. 26,463 crore.
Shares of MCX closed with 3.44% gains at Rs 6,560.25 on the BSE on Friday, compared with 0.27% gains in the benchmark Sensex.