Mazagon Dock, SJVN, Oil India, Waaree Renewable, Titan, GAIL Among 60+ Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today
It will be another busy day for the market as 64 companies gear up to declare their Q2 earnings on Nov. 5. This includes some of the biggest names from India's pharma, oil and gas, and other key sectors. Some of the top names in today's list feature Titan Co., Oil India Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., and GAIL India Ltd.
Ahead of the much-awaited September quarter results, here is a look at how these companies performed in the June quarter of FY25.
Titan's Quarterly Results
Titan’s consolidated profit-after-tax declined 5.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of financial year 2025 to Rs 715 crore versus Rs 756 crore in the year-ago period. The Tata Group company's total income for the June quarter grew by 11.2% to Rs 12,308 crore compared to Rs 11,069 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Titan Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 11.2% to Rs 12,308 crore versus Rs 11,069 crore.
Profit-after-tax down 5.5% to Rs 715 crore versus Rs 756 crore.
Ebitda up 10.3% to Rs 1,367 crore versus Rs 1,239 crore.
Ebitda margin at 11.1% versus 11.2%.
Oil India's Quarterly Results
In its June quarter results, Oil India had exceeded analysts’ estimates in terms of consolidated net profit. The profit after tax, or net profit, fell 14% YoY in Q1 to Rs 2,016.3 crore against Rs 2,332.94 crore in the June quarter of the preceding fiscal.
Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had predicted a net profit of Rs 1,793 crore for the company.
Oil India's Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Oil India’s revenue fell by 8% to Rs 8,120.21 crore versus Rs 9,147.01 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,603 crore).
Ebitda fell 4% to Rs 3,141.95 crore versus Rs 3,261.23 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,516 crore).
Ebitda margin stood at 38.7% versus 35.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 44.9%).
Net profit fell 14% to Rs 2,016.3 crore versus Rs 2,332.94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,793 crore).
Mankind Pharma's Quarterly Results
In the preceding quarter, Mankind Pharma had reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 2,893.42 crore, up 12.2% YoY. Net profit increased nearly 10% over the previous year to Rs 543.1 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 494.2 crore in the same quarter last year.
Mankind Pharma's Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue increased 12.2% to Rs 2,893.4 crore versus Rs 2,578.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,927.4 crore).
Ebitda rose 4.1% to Rs 681.8 crore versus Rs 654.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 753.5 crore).
Margin contracted 183 bps to 23.6% vs 25.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.7%).
Net profit up 9.9% to Rs 543.1 crore versus Rs 494.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 569.5 crore).
GAIL India's Quarterly Results
State-owned company GAIL’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter-ended June 30, 2024, stood at Rs 34,821.89 crore, increasing 6% YoY from Rs 32,848.78 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's net profit witnessed a massive 77% YoY jump to Rs 3,183.35 crore from Rs 1,792.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.
GAIL India's Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was up 6.1% to Rs 34,821.89 crore versus Rs 32,789 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 32,892.7 crore).
Net profit rose 77.5% to Rs 3,183 crore versus Rs 1,793 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,148.5 crore).
Companies Declaring Q2 Results on Nov. 5:
Here's the complete list of companies declaring their Q2 results on Nov. 5:
Adroit Infotech Ltd., Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd., Balmer Lawrie & Co., Banswara Syntex Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., Bharat Seats Ltd., Black Rose Industries Ltd., Blue Chip India Ltd., Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd., CCL Products India Ltd., Ceigall India Ltd., Chemplast Sanmar Ltd., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., DB International Stock Brokers Ltd., Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Eclerx Services Ltd., Everest Industries Ltd., Fiberweb India Ltd., Fortis Malar Hospitals Limited, GAIL India Ltd., Grovy India Ltd., Intense Technologies Ltd., and International Combustion India Ltd.
Also will be in the list are Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Kartik Investments Trust Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Co., Kiran Vyapar Ltd., KPR Mill Ltd., Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd., Manappuram Finance Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Margo Finance Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Megastar Foods Ltd., and Midwest Gold Ltd.
Other companies that will be announcing their results include Muthoot Microfin Ltd., Oil India Ltd., Pharmasia Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd., Rane Holdings Ltd., Raymond Lifestyle Ltd., Revati Organics Ltd., Ritesh International Ltd., Saregama India Ltd., Scan Steels Ltd., Shekhawati Industries Ltd., Sicagen India Ltd., Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd., SJVN Ltd., Som Datt Finance Corp., SPS International Ltd., Sundram Fasteners Ltd., Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd., Timken India Ltd., Titan Co., Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., Uniroyal Industries Ltd., Viji Finance Ltd., Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd., Wonderla Holidays Ltd., and XPRO India Ltd.