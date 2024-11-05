Mazagon Dock, SJVN, Oil India, Waaree Renewable, Titan, GAIL Among 60+ Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today

It will be another busy day for the market as 64 companies gear up to declare their Q2 earnings on Nov. 5. This includes some of the biggest names from India's pharma, oil and gas, and other key sectors. Some of the top names in today's list feature Titan Co., Oil India Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., and GAIL India Ltd.

Ahead of the much-awaited September quarter results, here is a look at how these companies performed in the June quarter of FY25.