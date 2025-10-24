Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Results: Date, Dividend, Earnings Call Details And More
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is set to announce its financial results for Q2FY26 on Monday, Oct. 27.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is set to release its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025, early next week. The state-owned defence sector company announced the date in a filing with the stock exchanges.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Results: Date
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, Oct. 27, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for Q2FY26.
The Board is also expected to review and decide on the declaration of the first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ trading window for dealing in the company’s equity shares has been closed from Oct. 1 for designated persons. It will remain shut till Oct.29 in compliance with the company’s Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading and the SEBI guidelines.
ALSO READ
From Mazagon Dock To BHEL: Defence Stocks Likely To Benefit From Govt's Rs 79,000-Crore Arms Push
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Results: Earnings Call
The top management of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will hold an investor earnings call on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 4:30 p.m. IST.
Investors can join the call using these universal dial-in numbers:
+91 22 6280 1304
+91 22 7115 8205
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q1 Results
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. reported a 35% decline in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with a consolidated profit of Rs 452 crore, down from Rs 696 crore in the same year-ago period. However, revenue rose 11.4% year-on-year to Rs 2,625.59 crore, up from Rs 2,357 crore. Ebitda fell by 53% to Rs 302 crore in Q1FY26, compared to Rs 642 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Margins narrowed to 11.5% from 27.2% a year earlier.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price History
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. shares have dropped 0.61% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. The stock has declined 4.31% in the last one month. However, the defence PSU stock has gained 3.53% in the past six months, while rising 25.39% year-to-date. Shares of the company have gained 33.51% in the last one year.
Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,775 apiece on the NSE on May 29 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,918.05 on Feb. 19, 2025.
At 12:44 p.m. on Friday, Mazagon Dock shares were trading 0.13% up at Rs 2,813.60 apiece on the NSE. This compares to 0.2% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.