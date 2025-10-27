Mazagon Dock Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 28%; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details

Representational. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (Photo: company website)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. board on Monday approved an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year 2026.
The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Nov. 4, 2025. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders by Nov. 26, 2025.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2FY26 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.3% to Rs 2,929.24 crore versus Rs 2,756.83 crore
Net Profit up 28% to Rs 749.48 crore versus Rs 585.08 crore
Ebitda up 36% to Rs 694.66 crore versus Rs 510.65 crore
Margin at 23.7% versus 18.5%
(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly).