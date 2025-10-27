Business NewsEarningsMazagon Dock Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 28%; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Mazagon Dock Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 28%; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Nov. 4, 2025.

27 Oct 2025, 08:46 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (Photo: company website)</p></div>
Representational. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (Photo: company website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. board on Monday approved an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year 2026.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Nov. 4, 2025. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders by Nov. 26, 2025.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2FY26 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 6.3% to Rs 2,929.24 crore versus Rs 2,756.83 crore

  • Net Profit up 28% to Rs 749.48 crore versus Rs 585.08 crore

  • Ebitda up 36% to Rs 694.66 crore versus Rs 510.65 crore

  • Margin at 23.7% versus 18.5%

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly).

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Live: Mazagon Dock Profit Rises 28%; PNB Housing Finance Income Grows
Opinion
Q2 Results Live: Mazagon Dock Profit Rises 28%; PNB Housing Finance Income Grows
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT