Max Healthcare Q2: Net Profit Soars 59%, Revenue Sees Uptick
The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 554 crore, compared to Rs 349 crore in the year-ago period.
Max Healthcare Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 saw a 59% growth year-on-year, according to a release shared by the company.
The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 554 crore, compared to Rs 349 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations or net revenue registered a 21% growth and stood at Rs 2,580 crore in the quarter under review, against Rs 2,125 crore in the second quarter of FY25.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 23% to Rs 694 crore from Rs 566 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Ebitda margin expanded slightly to 26.9% from 26.6%.
Max Healthcare Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Max Healthcare Reports Strong Growth Across All Metrics
Revenue up 21% to Rs 2,580 crore versus Rs 2,125 crore
Net Profit up 59% at Rs 554 crore versus Rs 349 crore
Ebitda up 23% at Rs 694 crore versus Rs 566 crore
Margin At 26.9% Vs 26.6%
Max Healthcare Share Price
Max Healthcare's stock settled 0.46% higher at Rs 1103.10 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.12% advance in the Nifty index. Share price has risen 9.62% in the last 12 months.