Max Healthcare Q2: Net Profit Soars 59%, Revenue Sees Uptick

Max Healthcare Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 saw a 59% growth year-on-year, according to a release shared by the company.

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 554 crore, compared to Rs 349 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations or net revenue registered a 21% growth and stood at Rs 2,580 crore in the quarter under review, against Rs 2,125 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 23% to Rs 694 crore from Rs 566 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Ebitda margin expanded slightly to 26.9% from 26.6%.