Max Healthcare Plans Robust Expansion, Rs 6,000-Crore Investment Over Three Years

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. plans to invest Rs 6,000 crore over the next three and a half years to expand its network and increase its bed capacity to 9,000, Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said.

In the second quarter of the current financial year, the private hospital chain reported a 25.3% year-on-year jump in revenue to Rs 1,701 crore, while net profit rose 1.9% to Rs 282 crore.

During this period, the company acquired Jaypee Hospitals in Noida and launched a new hospital in Dwarka, Delhi. The company also acquired two hospitals in Lucknow and Nagpur.