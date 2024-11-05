Max Healthcare Institute Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 2%, Misses Estimates

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.'s consolidated net profit increased 1.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 282 crore in the quarter-ended Sept 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 368 crore.

Its revenue rose 25.3% to Rs 1701 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 2,034 crore.

Total expenses increased by 32% year-over-year, primarily driven by a finance cost, which saw a substantial increase of nearly 3.9 times and depreciation grew by 45%. Employee costs also rose by 20% and other expenses increased by 47%.