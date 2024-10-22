Mastek To Tap Public Sector Clients In US, UK For Growth In Second Half

IT services provider Mastek Ltd. will focus on the US and UK public sectors to drive growth opportunities over the next six months, according to the company’s Chief Financial Officer Arun Agarwal.

While delivering an outlook for the year, after the company posted second quarter results on Oct. 18, Agarwal told NDTV Profit that the company sees growth opportunities in the generative artificial intelligence space.

“The US and UK public sector is very important to us. We will continue to invest in this sector and we expect a lot of good deals, especially in health and also the secured government side coming up in the coming quarters. We are very positive from the UK public sector perspective,” he said.

Agarwal added, “We want that service lane to grow much faster than the company average. A lot of our investments will get into Gen AI and related sections. Not just to external customers but also internally we are investing heavily in this.”

Mastek's September quarter results witnessed an 80% quarter-on-quarter rise in net profit at Rs 129 crore versus Rs 71.5 crore in Q1FY25. Its revenue expanded 6.7% at Rs 867 crore in the July–September quarter as compared to Rs 813 crore last quarter.