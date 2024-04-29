Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results Review: CNG To Drive Sales Growth In FY25

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s standalone net profit rose in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, meeting analysts' estimates. Despite disappointing Ebitda margin, analysts expect CNG sales to drive growth in the new fiscal.

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki rose 48% to Rs 3,878 crore in the quarter-ended March, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the bottom line at Rs 3,839.2 crore in the January–March period.

Here’s a look at what the brokerages made of the earnings.