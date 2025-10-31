Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Revenue, Profit Rise But Margin Contracts

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a steady growth of profit and double-digit growth in revenue in the second quarter of the financial year 2025.

Standalone net profit rose over 7% year-on-year to Rs 3,293 crore in the July-September quarter, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday.

Operating profit, measured in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, was flat at Rs 4,434 crore. Margin contracted from 11.9% last year to 10.5%.