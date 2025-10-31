Business NewsEarningsMaruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Revenue, Profit Rise But Margin Contracts
Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Revenue, Profit Rise But Margin Contracts

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a steady growth of profit and double-digit growth in revenue in the second quarter of the financial year 2025.

31 Oct 2025, 02:52 PM IST i
Maruti Suzuki. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Standalone net profit rose over 7% year-on-year to Rs 3,293 crore in the July-September quarter, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday.

Operating profit, measured in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, was flat at Rs 4,434 crore. Margin contracted from 11.9% last year to 10.5%.

Maruti Suzuki Q2 Highlights (Standalone Year-on-Year)

  • Revenue up 13.2% to Rs 42,101 crore versus Rs 37,203 crore (Estimate: Rs 39,930 crore)

  • Other Operating Income up 21.8% to Rs 1,965 crore versus Rs 1,614 crore.

  • Ebitda up 0.4% to Rs 4,434 crore versus Rs 4,417 crore (Estimate: Rs 4,229 crore)

  • Margin at 10.5% versus 11.9%. (Estimate: 10.6%)

  • Net profit up 7.3% to Rs 3,293 crore versus Rs 3,069 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,571 crore).

Domestic wholesales declined 5.1% year on year to 440,387 units in the quarter due to customers deferring buying because of the expectation of GST-led price reduction from Sept. 22.

Exports grew by a robust 42.2% to 1,10,487 units, the highest-ever in any quarter. The overall sales volume grew 1.7% to 550,874 units in the quarter.

During the quarter, the company registered its highest-ever net sales of Rs 401,359 million against Rs 355,891 million in the same period of the previous year.

Maruti Suzuki share price was trading 0.6% lower at Rs 16,102 apiece on the BSE at 2:45 p.m., after the results, compared to 0.4% fall in the Sensex.

