Maruti Suzuki Q2 Preview: Analysts See Growth In Bottomline Even As Operating Margins Weigh

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the September quarter on Friday.

Standalone net profit is projected to climb to Rs 3,571 crore from Rs 3,069 crore in the year-ago period, as per analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

This festive season, the automotive industry witnessed a significant shift in consumer behaviour with demand for entry-level cars rising compared to two-wheelers, which have been traditionally preferred, stated the owner of a Maruti Suzuki dealership in Uttar Pradesh in conversation with NDTV Profit.

India’s automotive market saw its brightest Dhanteras yet, with more than one lakh passenger vehicles reportedly sold over the two-day period. The total retail value of these sales is projected between Rs 8,000 and Rs 8,500 crore, according to industry estimates, Autocar India reported.

According to industry experts, the GST 2.0 reforms that came into effect from Sept. 22 also drove up the demand for entry-level cars.