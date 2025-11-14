Marico, Tata Motors PV, Max Health, Natco Pharma Q2 Results Today — Check Estimates

Marico Ltd., Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., and Natco Pharma Ltd. are among the many companies set to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the current financial year on Friday.

Here are the Bloomberg consensus estimates for the top companies:

For the September quarter, Marico is expected to post a consolidated revenue of Rs 3,409 crore with an Ebitda of Rs 559 crore, implying a margin of 12.6%. The company’s net profit is estimated at Rs 430 crore.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is projected to record revenue of Rs 95,151 crore, with an Ebitda of Rs 8,182 crore, translating to a margin of 8.6%. The net profit is estimated at Rs 2,992 crore.

Siemens is expected to report revenue of Rs 4,724 crore for the fourth quarter, with Ebitda at Rs 597 crore, giving it an operating margin of 12.6%. The company’s net profit is seen at Rs 510 crore. The company follows a October-September fiscal year.

Max Healthcare is projected to post revenue of Rs 2,537 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 673 crore, resulting in a healthy margin of 26.5%. Its net profit for the quarter is expected at Rs 406 crore.

Natco Pharma’s revenue is estimated at Rs 1,155 crore, with a strong Ebitda of Rs 474 crore and a margin of 41%. The company’s net profit is likely to come in at Rs 392 crore.

VIP Industries is expected to deliver revenue of Rs 556 crore and Ebitda of Rs 32 crore, with a margin of 5.8%. However, the company is likely to post a net loss of Rs 13 crore.

Narayana Hrudalaya is projected to record revenue of Rs 1,608 crore with Ebitda of Rs 375 crore and a margin of 23.3%. The hospital chain’s net profit is expected at Rs 230 crore.

Friday, Nov. 14, will be the final day of the second-quarter earnings season.