Marico Q3 Revenue Falls, Bajaj Finance Profit Rises — Earnings Wrap

Marico Ltd.'s third quarter profit rose in line with estimates, but revenue fell for the third straight quarter, impacted by weak rural demand, lower pricing of edible oil and currency depreciation in select overseas markets.

The net profit of the maker of Parachute hair oil rose 16% over the previous year to Rs 386 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing issued on Monday. That compares with the Rs 367.8 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. has reported a rise in net profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on higher revenue from operations.

The company's standalone bottom line rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 3,177.4 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 3,576 crore.