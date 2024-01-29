Marico Q3 Revenue Falls, Bajaj Finance Profit Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Monday.
Marico Ltd.'s third quarter profit rose in line with estimates, but revenue fell for the third straight quarter, impacted by weak rural demand, lower pricing of edible oil and currency depreciation in select overseas markets.
The net profit of the maker of Parachute hair oil rose 16% over the previous year to Rs 386 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing issued on Monday. That compares with the Rs 367.8 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Bajaj Finance Ltd. has reported a rise in net profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on higher revenue from operations.
The company's standalone bottom line rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 3,177.4 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 3,576 crore.
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Monday:
Piramal Enterprises Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 83.11% at Rs 635.95 crore vs Rs 3,763.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 994.3 crore).
Net loss at Rs 1,059.53 crore vs profit of Rs 2,892.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Profit of Rs 151.6 crore).
Gross NPA at 2.4% vs 2.74% (QoQ).
One-time hit of Rs 1,677 crore on AIF provisions.
Company had other operating income of Rs 2,857.4 crore in Q3 FY23.
Heritage Foods Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.74% at Rs 941.1 crore vs Rs 785.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 913.6 crore).
Ebitda up 60.18% at Rs 51.9 crore vs Rs 32.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56.8 crore).
Margin up 139 bps at 5.51% vs 4.12% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.2%).
Net profit up 96.35% at Rs 26.9 crore vs Rs 13.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26.3 crore).
Marico Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.95% at Rs 2,422 crore vs Rs 2,470 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,473 crore).
Ebitda up 12.5% at Rs 513 crore vs Rs 456 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 514 crore).
Margin up 271 bps at 21.18% vs 18.46% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.8%).
Net profit up 15.91% at Rs 386 crore vs Rs 333 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 367.7 crore).
Restaurant Brands Asia Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.8% at Rs 604.2 crore vs Rs 526.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 656.5 crore).
Ebitda up 130.8% at Rs 68.3 crore vs Rs 29.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 63.1 crore).
Margin up 568 bps at 11.3% vs 5.62% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.6%).
Net loss at Rs 39.9 crore vs loss of Rs 55.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs -41.5 crore).
Bajaj Finance Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
NII up 30.4% at Rs 6,973 crore vs Rs 5,347 crore.
Net profit up 21.1% at Rs 3,177.4 crore vs Rs 2,624.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,576 crore).
Gross NPA at 0.95% vs 0.91% (QoQ).
INDO Count Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.5% at Rs 713.4 crore vs Rs 657.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 918.5 crore).
Ebitda up 42.1% at Rs 104.2 crore vs Rs 73.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 163 crore).
Margin up 54.1% at 14.6% vs 11.15%, up 345 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 17.7%).
Net profit up 54.1% at Rs 58.1 crore vs Rs 37.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 91.9 crore).
Garware Technical Fibres Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.4% at Rs 289.4 crore vs Rs 274.6 crore.
Ebitda up 13.4% at Rs 53.48 crore vs Rs 47.15 crore.
Margin up 130 bps at 18.48% vs 17.17%.
Net profit up 18.3% at Rs 43.27 crore vs Rs 36.58 crore.
Petronet LNG Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 17.7% at Rs 14,747.2 crore vs Rs 12,532.6 crore.
Ebitda up 40.4% at Rs 1,705.4 crore vs Rs 1,214.7 crore.
Margin up 187 bps at 11.56% vs 9.69%.
Net profit up 41.7% at Rs 1,213 crore vs Rs 855.7 crore.
Mahindra Logistics Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.1% at Rs 1,397.2 crore vs Rs 1,329.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,446.6 crore).
Ebitda down 16.8% at Rs 52.2 crore vs Rs 62.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 68.5 crore).
Margin down 98 bps at 3.73% vs 4.71% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.7%).
Net loss at Rs 17.4 crore vs profit of Rs 1.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Profit of Rs 4.2 crore).
Nippon Life India AMC Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 18.74% at Rs 392.32 crore vs Rs 330.39 crore.
Net profit up 33.34% at Rs 264.92 crore vs Rs 198.67 crore.
Total income up 24.8% at Rs 485.3 crore vs Rs 388.9 crore.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 8.8% at Rs 335.8 crore vs Rs 308.7 crore.
Net profit up 26.4% at Rs 208.5 crore vs Rs 165 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 170.70 crore).
Vodafone Idea Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 0.4% at Rs 10,673.1 crore vs Rs 10,716.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,957.7 crore).
Ebitda up 1.6% at Rs 4,350.4 crore vs Rs 4,282.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,233 crore).
Margin up 79 bps at 40.76% vs 39.96% (Bloomberg estimate: 38.6%).
Net loss at Rs 6,986 crore vs loss of Rs 8,738 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Loss of Rs 7,398.4 crore).
ITC Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 2.2% at Rs 16,483.25 crore vs Rs 16,225.73 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 17,132.17 crore).
Ebitda down 3.2% at Rs 6,024.29 crore vs Rs 6,223.22 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,446.3 crore).
Margin down 180 bps at 36.54% vs 38.35% (Bloomberg estimate: 37.6%).
Net profit up 10.8% at Rs 5,572.07 crore vs Rs 5,031.01 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,192.2 crore).
Declares interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share.
Godfrey Phillips Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 33.8% at Rs 1,249.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 991.3 crore).
Ebitda up 8.6% at Rs 227.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 198.3 crore).
Ebitda margin at 18.2% vs 22.8%.
Net profit up 6.6% at Rs 212.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 190.6 crore).
UTI Asset Management Co. Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 23.2% at Rs 346.1 crore vs Rs 280.9 crore.
Net profit up 38.4% at Rs 150.3 crore vs Rs 108.6 crore.
RR Kabel Q3 FY24 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 1,633.5 crore vs Rs 1,479.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,703.7 crore).
Ebitda down 4.2% at Rs 112.5 crore vs Rs 117.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 127.2 crore).
Margin down 105 bps at 6.88% vs 7.94% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.5%).
Net profit down 0.7% at Rs 70.9 crore vs Rs 71.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 82.2 crore).
Venus Pipes and Tubes Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 52.2% at Rs 207.1 crore vs Rs 136.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 207.3 crore).
Ebitda up 122.71% at Rs 39.02 crore vs Rs 17.52 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35 crore).
Margin up 596 bps at 18.84% vs 12.87% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.9%).
Net profit up 106.2% at Rs 23.3 crore vs Rs 11.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 22.4 crore).
Nuvoco Vistas Corp. (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7% at Rs 2,421 crore vs Rs 2,604.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,586.4 crore).
Ebitda up 53% at Rs 410.4 crore vs Rs 268.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 387.9 crore).
Margin up 665 bps at 16.95% vs 10.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 15%).
Net profit at Rs 31 crore vs loss of Rs 75.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 27.1 crore).
Jaiprakash Power Ventures (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 2,190.3 crore vs Rs 1,201 crore, up 82.4%.
Ebitda at Rs 577.2 crore vs Rs 9.69 crore.
Margin up at 26.35% vs 0.8%.
Net profit at Rs 172.9 crore vs loss of Rs 218 crore.
NTPC Q3 FY24 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue down 4% at Rs 42,820.4 crore vs Rs 44,601.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44,646.8 crore).
Ebitda down 21.5% at Rs 11,362.1 crore vs Rs 14,4776 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,697.7 crore).
Margin down 592 bps at 26.53% vs 32.45% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.4%).
Net profit up 7.3% at Rs 5,208.9 crore vs Rs 4,854.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,866.5 crore).
Muthoot Microfin Q3 FY24 (YoY)
NII up 53.1% at Rs 343.1 crore vs Rs 224.1 crore.
Net profit up 119.4% at Rs 124.6 crore vs Rs 56.8 crore.
Tata Investment Corp. Q3 FY24 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 34.2% at Rs 50.6 crore vs Rs 37.7 crore.
Net profit up 53.3% at Rs 53.2 crore vs Rs 34.7 crore.