Marico Q2 Results: Profit Flat At Rs 420 Crore, Margins Contract

Marico Ltd.'s profit rises 0.7% to Rs 420 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 423 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.

Revenue advanced by 30.7% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 3,482 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 7.3% year-on-year to Rs 560 crore.

The Ebitda margin contracted to 16.1%, on a particularly high base, as sharp inflation in key commodities also exerted incremental pressure in this quarter.